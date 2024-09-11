Mason City Clinic attempts to fill healthcare gap in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City Clinic is expanding its services in Albert Lea, as it seeks to fill a gap in accessible healthcare in the community.

Beginning in 2017, Mayo Clinics announced a restructuring of their Austin and Albert Lea campuses, eliminating inpatient, ICU and labor/delivery services, among others.

“It was a surprise to us,” said Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition president Brad Arends. “I mean, effectively it they took most of the services out of our hospital and moved it over either to Austin or Owatonna or Rochester.”

With the help of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne North Iowa opened a clinic in July 2021, only to withdraw in August 2023, citing the global pandemic, workforce shortages and differences in regulations operating in Minnesota.

“Mason City Clinic has a long history of serving Albert Lea residents with top-tier specialty medical care. We are thrilled that they want to retain and build on that relationship,” said Arends.

Said Albert Lea Mayor Richard Murray, “We are so pleased that the Mason City Clinic is continuing their partnership with the Albert Lea community providing these essential medical services to our residents here and surrounding areas who can access this care now close to their home, without a long drive.”

A ribbon cutting for the clinic will take place Wednesday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m. at the front West entrance of the medical center at 2440 Bridge Ave in Albert Lea.