Mason City Chamber hosts community session welcoming Micronesians to north Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — In recent years, Mason City has seen a growing number of Pacific Islander, and specifically Micronesian, immigrants.

On Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce gathered the community together to welcome them to north Iowa.

Esdaka Soukon, the pastor and community liason for the city’s Micronesian community, said local employment opportunities led to the increase.

However, access to vital services like health and dental care and overcoming language barriers are a top priority.

“If all the all the employers, if they can give us Micronesian people a chance to grow, a chance to build, inhabit a chance to learn the lifestyle, a chance to transition,” Soukon said.

Soukon also said softball leagues have proved to be a great first step in breaking down cultural barriers.