Mason City church reopens annual pumpkin patch

Corner Patch at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City opens for the second year.

(ABC 6 News) – The Corner Pumpkin Patch in Mason City opened this weekend, the second annual pumpkin patch hosted by the St. James Lutheran Church.

“We partner with an organization out in North Carolina,” said Pastor Jeni Bohls. “They get pumpkins from Navajo reservations and they delivered the pumpkins Friday. We have thousands of pumpkins here.”

The proceeds of the month-long pumpkin sale support the church’s annual fund.

Bohls said, “We started it as an outreach to the community. We have this beautiful yard here and trying to figure out more ways we can reach out to our community with our beautiful location and decided to start the pumpkin patch.”

Pumpkins vary greatly in size and price, from $2 to $40 pumpkins all being found at the patch.

Family Fun Day was hosted on Sunday, September 29, and saw vendors and activities for patrons as they picked their favorite pumpkin.

Here’s a list of future event hosted at Corner Pumpkin Patch:

Oct 12- Fall Festival

Oct 19- Pancakes and storytime

Oct 20- Polka in the Patch

Oct 30- Trunk or Treat

St. James Lutheran Church is located at 1148 4th Street SE in Mason City.