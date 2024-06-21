Mason City broadcaster Tim Fleming to be honored at Mason City-Newman baseball game

(ABC 6 News) — Beloved broadcaster Tim Fleming will be honored at the opening of the annual Mason City-Newman baseball game, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Roosevelt Field, Mason City.

Mayor Bill Schickel will present a proclamation officially designating Saturday as “Tim Fleming Day” in Mason City. Fleming will also throw out the first pitch.

Schickel will be joined for the presentation at home plate by Fleming, Mason City Coach Troy Rood and Newman Coach Alex Bohl.

“Tim’s love of sports, play by play announcing, passion for storytelling, engaging personality and his unwavering dedication to his craft have endeared him to generations of listeners,” Schickel says in the proclamation. “Tim’s commitment to excellence, professionalism, and integrity has set a high standard for broadcasters throughout the Midwest.”

The proclamation thanks Fleming for his nearly 50 years serving the community as a broadcaster on KGLO Radio. Fleming was the longest serving of four on-air personalities that were laid off by Alpha Media on May 21.

In the event of rain delay Saturday, the presentation and game will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.