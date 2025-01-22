Mason City approves purchase of Suzie Q

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City’s staple Suzie Q Cafe may be back in business soon, after action was taken by the City Council to save the diner from permanently closing.

The “valentine” style diner was built in 1948, but was unable to operate after the neighboring Kirk Apartments were destroyed by fire in April 2023.

“Most utilities for Suzie Q were linked through that [Kirk Apartments] building,” said Aaron Burnett, City Administrator for Mason City.

The City, according to Burnett, was able to secure the Suzie Q from the landowners at a purchase price of $50,000, and the agreement left the option to move the cafe if deemed necessary.

The move was done, he said, so the City could secure a vital piece of downtown make sure it’s in the “capable hands of our Historic Preservation Commission.”

“So we’ve had conversations with different folks that could potentially operate that structure,” said Burnett. I feel fairly confident that if we put together a [proposal] and engaged relationship with somebody to operate the structure, that it would continue to provide benefit to the downtown.”