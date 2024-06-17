Mason City advising residents to stay inside, investigating ‘active burglary’

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Police Department is urging residents to stay indoors.

In a statement sent around 8:40 a.m. Monday, police say officers are on the scene of ‘an active burglary investigation’ on 4th Street SE between Virginia Ave. and Vermont Ave.

The Department urges people to avoid the area during this time.

Additionally, the Mason City Police Department says a system error caused the alert to be sent to all phones in Mason City, registered with Alert Iowa.

The Department clarified this was in error and the impacted area is confined to the 4th Street SE between Virginia Ave. and Vermont Ave. area.

ABC 6 News will continue to following this breaking news story and provide updates as they are available.