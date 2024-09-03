Mason City 1133rd Veteran gets brand new roof in national giveaway

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Marc Sido, an Iowa Army National Guard veteran, went to work on Tuesday with a “shoddy old roof,” according to Sido. He came home to a brand new replacement roof, thanks to Young Construction, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Sido was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

“It’s really humbling,” said Sido, “that someone in my unit, and others, nominated me, felt I deserved it. It’s moving.”

Sido served two tours of duty beginning in 2002 in the Iowa Army National Guard, 1133rd Transportation company.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 575 military members have received new roofs.

Young Construction, which has offices headquartered in Mason City, Waverly and Albert Lea, also partners with other local organizations with roof giveaways for families in need. To find out more click here.