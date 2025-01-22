Marble Rock Fire Department responds to house fire early Wednesday morning

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Marble Rock Fire Department spent the early hours of Wednesday morning battling a house fire.

MRFD said in a Facebook post that the fire blazed for too long for them to be able to save the house, but everyone made it out safely. There were no injuries to first responders either, or any damage to surrounding structures.

MRFD has not said what caused the fire.

Also assisting on scene were Greene Volunteer Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department, Dougherty Volunteer Fire Department, Greene Volunteer Ambulance, Floyd County Iowa Emergency Management Agency, Floyd County Search & Rescue, and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.