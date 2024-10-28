Mapleton man flown from crash scene near County Road 29 on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday afternoon around 5:20 p.m., Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash with injuries south of Mapleton.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 1994 Ford Ranger and a 2005 Buick Le Sabre. The Ford was driven by 40-year-old Corey Jaeger of rural Mapleton while the Buick was driven by Freeborn Milks of Wells.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 29 and 584th Avenue when Jaeger was headed north on 584th Avenue, and Milks was headed west on Country Road 29. The two vehicles ended up in a ditch following the crash.

Jaeger was flown from the scene while Milks and a passenger in the Buick were transported by ambulance. At this time the conditions of those involved in the crash is unknown, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.