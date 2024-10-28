Mantorville Mayor Chuck Bradford will step down and not seek reelection this year

(ABC 6 News) – Mantorville Mayor Chuck Bradford has chosen to not seek reelection this year, a press release said Monday.

Bradford has been the city’s mayor since 2012.

“This was a difficult decision for me, but I feel I need to focus my energies on my family for the near future,” Bradford said.

The mayor added that he was proud of several infrastructure projects in Mantorville and spoke about the city’s focus on reducing tax burden from 100% of the allowed levy to 50%.

Bradford also spoke on several other projects that were worked on over the years of his tenure, including new lighting for Highway 57 and a new branding effort.

He has offered full support and endorsement for Jeff Ingals, the current mayor’s “Deputy Mayor.” Ingals has worked with Bradford for several years, the press release said.

Mayor Bradford said him and Ingals will continue to work closely. “I’m excited about this new leadership and I am very much looking forward to see Mantorville continue to grow,” Bradford added.





