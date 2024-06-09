Mantorville Main Street bridge closes June 10

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone of a planned closure of the Main Street bridge on the south end of Mantorville that begins Monday, June 10.

According to a press release from MnDOT, the closure will allow construction crews to install the storm sewer from 4th Street toward the bridge.

All motorists will need to detour to the west to enter Mantorville.

Crews aim to complete the work within a week, but much depends on the weather and the construction effort that’s planned.

The road will reopen once the installation is completed and it’s safe for vehicle traffic.

Courtesy: MnDOT. Highway 57 detour route. Main Street bridge is closed.

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.