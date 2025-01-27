Mankato teen escapes from custody at Carver County Juvenile Detention Facility

(ABC 6 News) — On Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m., a Mankato teen escaped from custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Damario Dayshawn Latravis Williams of Mankato was being transported to the facility after being detained by Mankato DPS.

The sheriff’s office said transport restraints were not used, and Williams fled from the deputy while walking from the squad car to the detention facility.

An extensive search was conducted with assistance from several area law enforcement and first responder agencies. However, the search was unsuccessful and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Williams’ whereabouts are unknown.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of Williams, but he is described as a 5’8″ tall, light-skinned, African American male weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and blue plaid pajama pants and a black hooded jacket.

Agencies that assisted in the search included: Chaska Police, Carver County Sherrif’s Office, Bloomington Police, MN State Patrol and DNR including helicopter support, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska Fire Department, Carver Fire Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.

Anyone with information on Damario Williams’s location is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through crimestoppersmn.org