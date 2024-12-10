Mandatory evacuations ordered in southern California due to brushfire

By KAALTV

Mandatory evacuations ordered in southern California

(ABC 6 News) — Mandatory evacuations are in place in southern California as a Monday morning brushfire remains at 0% containment.

The Malibu fire has now burned nearly 2600 acres with powerful winds causing explosive growth to the blaze.

Residents are now left to scramble for safety with the fast-moving fire closing in on thousands of residents.

There is still an elevated fire risk forecasted for Wednesday, but the swirling Santa Ana winds are expected to calm overnight.