Man wanted for Wisconsin triple homicide in police custody

(WKOW) – The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office reports missing and wanted man Virgil Thew has been caught and is in police custody.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there is an increased law enforcement presence in the city of Elroy related to this investigation.

“The public is not in danger at this time,” the post stated.

Thew is charged in the December deaths of three people including his girlfriend, 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, and two girls in his care.

A press release with more information about Thew’s arrest is expected later in the day.

This is a developing story.