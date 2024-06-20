Man shot in Hancock Co. Wed. night, no one in custody

(ABC 6 News) – Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say one man has been shot outside Britt, Iowa, Wed. evening and did not indicate anyone had been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ‘shots fired’ incident on the 1100 block f 270th St. at 7:19 p.m.

A man with a single gunshot wound was found at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Hancock County Healthy System in Britt. The victim was later airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Gerdes Jr.