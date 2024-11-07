Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

(ABC 6 News) — In Sioux City, Iowa, a man who possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute was sentenced on Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Jose L. Velez Sr., 39, from Omaha, Nebraska, received the prison term following a June 12, 2024, guilty plea to one count of meth possession with intent to distribute.

According to a press release, at the plea and sentencing hearings, Velez Sr. admitted on or about February 23, 2024, that he knowingly possessed and intended to distribute 14 pounds of a substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

Velez Sr. was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 126 months of imprisonment. After the prison term, he must also serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Velez Sr. is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.