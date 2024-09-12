Man sentenced for killing transgender woman in Minneapolis

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In the Twin Cities, a man was sentenced on Wednesday for killing a transgender woman in Minneapolis last year.

A jury found 25-year-old Damarean Bible guilty of second-degree murder this summer in the death of 39-year-old Savannah Williams. Bible was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Bible realized Williams was a transgender woman after a sexual encounter. During sentencing, the judge called the crime a “cruel and unimaginable act.”