Man in custody after MSP pursuit, crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – One man is in custody following a pursuit from law enforcement and a crash overnight in Rochester.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, just before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, State Patrol initiated a pursuit with a 2009 Mazda MZ3 in Rochester. Shortly after the pursuit started, it was discontinued by the trooper.

The vehicle was later located after it had crashed into several unoccupied parked cars in the area of 4th Street SW and 6th Avenue SW.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, 31-year-old Justin Hudson from Sioux Falls, SD, was arrested without incident. MSP believe alcohol was a factor.

Hudson was booked into Olmsted County Jail. He’s facing charges of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 3rd Degree DWI 1 Aggravating Factor, DWI Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test and Fleeing an Officer on Foot or by Other Means Than a Motor Vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.