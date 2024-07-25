Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash that happened in Freeborn County Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), 61-year-old Shawn Rasmussen from Dodge Center, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on I-35 near Bath Township.

His motorcycle then went into the median and crashed. Rasmussen was taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester where he is being treated for non-life-threatening-injuries.

MSP says the road condition was dry and no alcohol was involved. The driver was not wearing a helmet.