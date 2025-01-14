Man charged with car theft; cat missing from recovered vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces Dodge County vehicle theft and Olmsted County drug charges after allegedly taking a man’s car from Kwik Trip, with the victim’s cat inside.

The cat was not located after Shane Anderson was arrested with the van in Rochester.

According to court documents, Kasson police responded to Sunrise Avenue at about 1 a.m. Jan. 14, where a man said Anderson had stolen his Dodge Grand Caravan.

According to the alleged victim, Anderson had come to his house at midnight, asking to borrow the car.

The man told police he said no, but offered to drive both of them to Kwik Trip on 8th Street. He took his pet, an orange cat, “along for the ride.”

The man went into the store, and when he came back out, Anderson had allegedly left with the car.

The man told police he had messaged Anderson telling him to bring back his pet, and Anderson said he would.

Rochester police took the report and located Anderson at his address in the 3700 block of 18th Avenue NW.

Anderson allegedly had 18 grams of methamphetamine, as well as the stolen car — but no cat.

Anderson faces felony motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and 3rd-degree drug charges, according to court documents.

He was assigned $25,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail with no conditions.