Man charged in 2017 cold case enters plea

(KCRG) – The man charged with second degree murder in the 2017 cold case of the death and disappearance of a teenager has entered a plea.

James Bachmurski was set to be arraigned in Winneshiek County Court on Tuesday. But court documents show he filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in the case on Friday.

A criminal complaint showed the details in the case involving 15-year-old Jade Colvin.

Someone reported her missing to the Des Moines Police Department in June of 2016.

Investigators determined she was brought to Bachmurski’s home on Skyline View Drive in Decorah in March 2017. They also say the two had been messaging electronically for about 20 days before she went to his home.

The complaint said statements made during interviews with Bachmurski, and other people they spoke to, implicated him in Colvin’s disappearance and death.

The next court date for Bachmurski has not yet been set.