Man behind bars for alleged child pornography in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A man is behind bars for multiple charges after being found with possession of child pornography in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers arrested a man in connection with Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM) crimes after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The tips said that the suspect, who was later identified as Gavin, Sullivan, a 30-year-old man from Rochester, was actively possessing and disseminating child pornography.

RPD says officers then executed a search warrant and arrested Sullivan in the 600 block of 19 Avenue SW.

A “significant amount of evidence” was recovered during the investigation, according to RPD.