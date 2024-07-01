Man arrested with replica rifle near Rochester school

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly “practic(ing) his tactical moves” and shooting at a Rochester school Sunday.

Jakob Barrows, 20, faces recommended charges of using a BB gun/replica firearm on school property; carrying a BB gun/assault weapon in public; weapons–BB Gun/replica firearm on school property; and disorderly conduct.

According to Rochester police at about 11:30 p.m. June 30, Rochester police learned a man was wearing a mask and carrying what looked like an AK47 at the Tom Kadlec Kia on Highway 52.

As Rochester police responded to Highway 52, dispatch received another call that a staff member at Beacon Academy, a Rochester middle- and high school on Pennington Drive NW, could see a man wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle in front of the school.

Police allegedly located Barrows in the area of the school, wearing a vest with magazine pouches and carrying an airsoft rifle.

Police claim they found a plastic target bag on a chair in the parking lot of Beacon Academy, which Barrows apparently used for target practice.

“The subject who was arrested advised officers he lived in the area and wanted to practice his tactical moves and shooting his new airsoft rifle,” police said.