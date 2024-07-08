Man arrested in Austin after high-speed chase with 7-year-old girl in car

(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested in Austin after a high-speed chase that started in Owatonna Sunday evening.

According to Austin Police Department captain Todd Clennon, officers with the Owatonna Police Department responded to reports of a man in Owatonna hitting police cars with his vehicle late Sunday night.

Police then began to chase the man until he stopped at a house on the block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin.

Clennon says that the man is related to the owners of the house. Police were trying to cooperate with the man, who initially refused to get out of the car.

There was also a 7-year-old girl in the car with the man who is related to him. Currently, it is not known how she is related. According to Clennon, the girl had not had any food or water since the chase started.

After the man was arrested, the girl was safely brough out of the car and into the house where her family was.

Reports also say the man had “edged weapons” and bear spray in his car.

The man is potentially facing multiple charges and will be tried in Steele County.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officers initially responded to a call in Austin around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

There is a police presence in a neighborhood in Austin.

According to reports, the police presence seems to be centered around a white vehicle. Items are being removed from the vehicle’s trunk.

Reports also say that traffic on 4th Avenue NW is being blocked off between 16th and 18th Street NW.

