Man accused of revenge porn makes initial appearance in Court

(ABC 6 News) — A man accused of revenge porn made his initial appearance for the charges in Olmsted County court on Tuesday, July 16.

Daniel Jansen, 40, is charged with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images – intentionally disseminate image without consent.

In January, a woman told officers from the Rochester Police Department that she had found two social media accounts that were not created by her and had sexually explicit images and videos of her on them.

According to court documents, the woman and Jansen were previously acquaintances and she suspected that Jansen was behind the accounts. She said she never gave him permission to post the videos and photos.

Further information showed that the email address used to set up the accounts was linked to a phone number that was belonged to Janson.

The woman reportedly told officers that she and Jansen lost contact in 2020, and she believed the man in some of the videos was Jansen because she could see his face.

The woman told officers that she never consented to having sex with Jansen or recording it, according to court documents.

Jansen is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court on Sept. 10 for an omnibus hearing.