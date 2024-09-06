Mall of America hosting Saturday Night Nitro

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mall of America will once again host Saturday Night Nitro.

The professional wrestling event brings in some top talent from around the world in partnership with the local First Wrestling organization.

On Friday, there will be a fan fest on the fourth floor of the mall where guests can meet professional wrestlers. That fan fest starts at 6 PM while Saturday Night Nitro begins at 7 PM on Saturday.

Tickets to the event are still available.