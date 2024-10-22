MAKE Publishing to host STEM Storytime Building Activity in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — On October 26, MAKE Publishing is inviting families to a Free STEM Storytime Building Activity from 10-11 a.m. at All the Things – studio & boutique in Albert Lea, located at 136 South Broadway Avenue.

This interactive event is designed to immerse children in hands-on manufacturing experiences that align with the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Shari Sprague, Chamber Executive and owner of All the Things – studio & boutique, expressed her excitement about hosting the event via a press release:

As both the Chamber Executive and a local business owner, I am incredibly proud to host the S.T.E.M Storytime Building Activity. This event is a perfect example of how we can bring our community together around something as essential as manufacturing, while sparking curiosity and creativity in our youngest generation. It’s crucial to show kids that manufacturing isn’t just something that happens far away—it’s a part of their everyday lives, and it’s exciting!

By hosting this event, we are opening doors for children and families to explore careers in STEM fields and understand how manufacturing plays a vital role in our community and beyond. It’s an honor to support MAKE Publishing’s mission of educating and inspiring future innovators. I’m proud to be a part of something that can truly shape the future of our local workforce, all while making learning fun.