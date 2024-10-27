Main Street Bridge in Charles City to undergo feasibility study

The historic Main Street Bridge in Charles City, completed in 1910, is to undergo a feasibility study to determine its future use, after sustaining heavy damage due to high summer floodwaters.

(ABC 6 News) – The historic Main Street Bridge in Charles City, completed in 1910, is to undergo a feasibility study to determine its future use, after sustaining heavy damage due to high summer floodwaters.

At the Oct. 21 meeting of the Charles City Council, the council approved the $115,000 study (to be conducted by West Des Moines firm Calhoun-Burns Associates) in order to assess whether or not repairs to the bridge would be far greater than the cost of building anew.