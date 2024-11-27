Magic of Lights at Viking Lakes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday lights are starting to go up all over Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

One place full of them is the Magic of Lights display at Viking Lakes in Eagan with the display showing off more than a mile of lights.

Possibly the best part is you don’t even need to get out of your car to see them.

Tickets are $25 per car on weeknights and $30 on weekends. Magic of Lights runs through January 5.