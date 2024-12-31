Madonna Meadows worker allegedly financially exploited resident

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Health, an unlicensed caregiver at Madonna Meadows of Rochester used a resident’s debit card to order food deliveries and attempted to cash a check at the senior’s bank.

The MDH report claims that when the resident’s bank noticed the signature on the check didn’t match the one on file, the caregiver fled, leaving her own driver’s license at the bank.

According to the report, the bank notified the resident that someone had attempted to cash a forged check.

When the resident looked at her account, she noticed more than $500 in food deliveries she had not ordered.

The caregiver did not respond to calls or return to the facility.

Madonna Meadows (3035 Salem Meadows Dr. SW) no longer employs the caregiver, according to the MDH report.