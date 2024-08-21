Madeline Kingsbury murder trial moves to Blue Earth County

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel’s 1st-degree murder trial for the death of Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury will take place in Blue Earth County.

According to judge Nancy Buytendorp’s order filed Aug. 21, the trial is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Blue Earth County Justice Center, 401 Carver Road, Mankato.

Fravel’s defense filed motions to move the trial out of Winona County, claiming extensive coverage of the murder made it impossible to select an impartial jury from the residents.

RELATED: Adam Fravel murder trial to be moved from Winona County; other defense motions denied – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Some Winona residents argued that moving the trial was a “disservice” to Kingsbury.

RELATED: Community reacts to Adam Fravel murder trial being moved out of Winona County – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com