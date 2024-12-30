Mabel woman faces identity theft, swindling charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Mabel woman faces five felony charges after a series of withdrawals from a man’s bank account.

Margaret “Peggy” Ann Davis, 66, faces two felony identity theft charges; a felony theft charge, a felony theft-by swindle charge, and a felony theft by false representation charge in Fillmore County.

Davis appeared on all charges Monday, Dec. 30.

According to court documents, a man contacted the Fillmore County sheriff’s office in August of 2024.

The man said he had been ill lately, and just realized that his bank account had been shrinking since the end of April.

First Southeast Bank in Harmony reported that the man’s account showed $2,764.25 in unusual withdrawals from ATMs in Mabel and Harmony, but also Decorah, Dubuque, and Guttenberg, Iowa.

Security footage allegedly showed Davis using the Mabel ATM at the time of one of the fraudulent transactions.

According to court documents, Davis told law enforcement she had taken the money to go to Dubuque to visit family.