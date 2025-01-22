Lyle child care provider’s license suspended during investigation

(ABC 6 News) – A Lyle childcare provider’s license was immediately suspended Jan. 22, after the Mower County Dept. of Human Services concluded there was an “imminent risk of harm” to clients.

Amanda Frank, a family child care provider based on 4th Street, is prohibited from providing family care, or from operating as a legally unlicensed child care provider as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“On January 17, 2025, Mower County received a report,” the MN Dept. of Human services stated. “The report alleged a serious incident of abuse by an individual that has access to children in your care.

“Because your program is currently being investigated by Mower County, no additional information can be released in this order.”

Casey Lind, the Mower County Health and Human Services deputy director, said the investigation was ongoing.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.