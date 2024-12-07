Lutsen Mountains opens for the season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As we head into the weekend, there is another Minnesota ski hill opening.

Lutsen Mountains welcomed visitors back on Friday with seven of the more than 60 trials opening.

Snowmaking continues around the clock in hopes of getting the rest of the runs ready to go as soon as possible.