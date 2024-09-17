Mower Co. Historical Society presenting a history of Austin floods

(MCHS) -The Mower County Historical Society will host its next Lunchbox History event on September 26, 2024, at noon in the Pioneer Building with Tim Ruzek from the Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) as he talks about the History of Floods in Austin.

Attendees can learn about the many floods from Austin’s past, including the 20th Anniversary of the record-breaking flood in 2004. The presentation is filled with dozens of photographs from 1903 to present day and flood facts dating back to 1858.

Doors will open at 11:30 for this free event. We encourage everyone to “bring your lunch and bring a

friend” to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.