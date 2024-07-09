Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announces homebuyer loans

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces new program for first generation homebuyers.

(ABC 6 News) — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is announcing a new program to help first generation homebuyers in Minnesota.

The program makes $150 million available in down payment assistance loans. Officials say that money will help 4500 homebuyers across the state purchase their first homes.

“Buying a home is already stressful enough,” Flanagan said. “Navigating that process alone can be even harder, and so we’re here to let you know that there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of support out there.”