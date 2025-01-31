Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visits Red Wing to talk success of new Borealis train

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- People don’t usually think of Red Wing as a travel hub. But that has changed with the addition of the Borealis train.

“This train has had a tremendous impact and we just want to continue to spread the word. It is available. Folks should get on board,” said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Exceeding expectations greatly from when it was first introduced in May of last year, with only 125,000 passengers expected to travel annually. Now that number is up to 150,000.

“There are at least 15,000 people per year who stop here at Red Wing on that route, and it’s good for the community and it’s good for the state of MN,” Flanagan said.

By attracting passengers from major cities, sales have skyrocketed for small businesses all along the train’s route.

“They have folks that are coming from Chicago, Wisconsin, and then they have customers for life, who have seen this in person, and then can shop online or come back for a visit,” said Flanagan.

This is especially true in Red Wing.

“We actually have seen an uptick in business. Business as a whole has been good with the river traffic, but the Borealis Train has brought in a lot of extra traffic,” said Amy Hovland, boutique owner at 210 Plum Crazy, a small business in downtown Red Wing.

Hovland saying the extra traffic, helps not only shops like hers, but the entire city.

“They come in the morning, they have the full day to spend. Dining in the restaurants, shopping in the shops, and exploring all of the art in town. There’s a lot to do more than just shopping downtown,” Hovland said.

There are a total of 13 shops on the route from St. Paul to Chicago, including Milwaukee, Tomah, and the Wisconsin Dells. For a list of stops and a train schedule, you can click here.