Loved ones of hostages call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

(ABC 6 News) — In the war between Israel and Hamas, there is a renewed push for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

A video taken Friday morning shows the loved ones of those being held hostage by Hamas parking their cars in a ribbon, symbolizing their call for a deal to release the hostages after more than 400 days in captivity.

Hamas and Israel have traded blame this week over their failure to conclude a ceasefire agreement despite progress reported by both sides in recent days.

Hamas stated that Israel has laid down further conditions while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused to group of reneging on understandings already reached.