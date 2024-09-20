Long COVID patient details struggles with the disease over four years after the pandemic’s start

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — COVID-19 has been a part of our lives since 2020 when it turned the world on its side.

This year has seen the largest COVID summer wave in two years with hundreds of people still dying from the disease every week.

As we learn more about living with COVID, we are also learning about a resulting condition known as “Long COVID.” It is a serious illness that can result in chronic conditions lasting weeks, months, or even years after contracting COVID-19.

On Thursday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Tina Ridler, who has been dealing with the effects of Long COVID since her initial diagnosis in March 2020. The interview can be viewed above, and Ridler’s previous chats with ABC 6 News can also be found below:

