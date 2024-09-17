Locals talk voter turnout on Voter Registration Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Today is National Voter Registration Day, as voters get set to hit the polls in just over a month. And some voters say voting isn’t a right, it’s a responsibility.

“I always plan on voting. It’s my civic duty,” said Christopher Larrison, a resident of Olmsted County.

Larrison said he doesn’t just vote for a certain political party, but he focuses on who he thinks is the better fit.

“I don’t like to get too political or too excited. Like I said I don’t vote democrat or republican, I just vote for who’s best,” Larrison said.

The state of Minnesota was at the top of the nation in voter turnout in 2020, with Olmsted County well above average. And officials in the county say come November, they expect more of the same.

“This year we’ll end up with more election day voting and less absentee, but the overall number can still very well be much higher or higher this year,” said Luke Turner who is the Associate Director of Property Records and Licensing in Olmsted County.

Compared to the last election cycle four years ago, officials tell me they don’t see many changes come Election Day.

“For Olmsted County, it looks pretty similar to 2020. We haven’t made many changes. We want to keep elections consistent and predictable for Olmsted County residents,” Turner said.

In Mower County, officials are expecting to see more people hit the polls this year than in 2020.

“In 2020, we were about 83%. So 2024 I would suspect that we could be exceeding 85% with all the interest in the election this year,” said Scott Felten who is the Mower County Auditor Treasurer.

Each official agreed that voting is more than a right, that it’s a civic duty.

“We encourage everybody to do their research. Take a look at the candidates and make the choice that’s best for them,” said Turner.

Click here for more information on where to go to register to vote.