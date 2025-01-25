Locals react to Senator Amy Klobuchar reintroducing Honoring our Fallen Heroes Act

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s already hard enough work to be a firefighter. And it’s not just having to fight fires, but what you expose yourself too.

“Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar (D) Minnesota.

That’s why Klobuchar reintroduced the Honoring our Fallen Heroes Act on Friday, to give support for the families of firefighters and first responders who pass away from cancer due to harmful toxins during their service.

“I think until the last decade or so, people were not aware, and some of it may be changing substances that are burning kind of like we’ve with our troops, that firefighters are exposed to dangerous substances that can increase their risk of cancer,” Klobuchar said.

One person who experienced the loss of her firefighter husband in the exact way is Danielle Boss. Her husband, Brett Boss, a former Albert Lea firefighter, lost his life in February of 2022 due to cancer. She says she is thankful for this legislature and that it can help people like her husband in the long run.

“I think it’s good for families that need it, and it alleviates the stress of the financial impact, and you need it when you’re losing a loved one,” Boss said.

One fire chief in Oronoco also saying that with the exposure his fire crew gets these days, it’s nice to have support on their side.

“If something happens it’s nice to know that we are getting recognized, or that there is recognition in the state and federal levels that if someone got cancer and they’re a long time firefighter and they got it, that they’re gonna get the support they need,” said Oronoco Fire Chief Dan Sundt.

Currently firefighters are only eligible for support under the Public Safety Officers Benefits (PSOB) program. That is for physical injuries sustained in the line of duty as well as deaths related to heart attacks, strokes, and mental health conditions.