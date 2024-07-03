Local treatment courts hosting 18th annual Sober Fest event July 27

(ABC 6 News) – Local treatment courts in Minnesota will be hosting the 18th annual Sober Fest event on Saturday, July 27.

According to a press release, this event will be hosted by the Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, and Olmsted County Drug Courts and Third Judicial District Veteran’s Court.

Sober Fest 2024 will be open to the public and includes kickball games between the treatment courts and a pulled-pork lunch.

Participants and alumni of the treatment courts will also be at the festival along with their friends and families.

Sober Fest 2024 will kick off at Veteran’s Memorial (North) Park in Kasson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you may contact the Dodge County Drug Court coordinator, Eric Thompson, at (507) 635-6180.