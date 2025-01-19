Local organizations talk places to stay warm amid cold snap

(ABC 6 News)-Cold temperatures are just part of life during Minnesota’s winters. With temps below zero expected to hit Sunday into Monday, the urgency to stay warm is at an all time high.

Luckily several organizations in our area are offering refuge from the brutal weather. If you’re on the go, Rochester Public Transit is providing free rides through Tuesday. All you have to do is just let the driver know you need a warm place to be.

“It will help people, yeah, I mean I have my monthly pass, but yeah it will help people,” said Fernando Chunga-Pinedo, a frequent traveler of RPT.

And if you find yourself shivering walking through downtown Rochester, the public Library is always somewhere you can go to escape the elements.

“It’s a great place for anyone just looking to pass the day away and have something to do, and not freeze,” said Karen Lemke, Library director at the Rochester Public Library.

The library typically expects more visitors during the winter months, and these next few days will be no exception.

“We definitely, anecdotally, can say that we see more folks when it’s not a good day to be outside. The library does feel a little bit busier,” Lemke said.

For those of us who don’t have a warm home to retreat to at the end of the day, you have some options on where you can go to stay warm through Monday.

In Rochester:

-The Landing MN

-Rochester Warming Center

-Salvation Army of Rochester

In Freeborn County:

-Freeborn County Homeless Shelter: 204 W Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN.

If you can afford to help those most at risk in this cold weather, the Landing MN Day Center is in need of boxer briefs, gloves, and bottled water.