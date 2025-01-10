Local organizations accepting donations for those impacted by California wildfires

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As wildfires rage through California, organizations in Minnesota are lending a hand to those impacted by the fires.

Rochester Fire Department’s assistant chief Caleb Feine has experienced fighting wildfires and said the mix of weather and dryness in the area created the perfect storm for the flames to spread unpredictably.

“That’s really what they’re dealing with out there is how is this fire going to react based on all these different influences, its hard to predict,” Feine said.

That unpredictability has left thousands devastated, leveled businesses and neighborhoods and displacing families from their homes.

The devastation has prompted organizations like the American Red Cross of Southern Minnesota and the Rochester Salvation Army are accepting monetary donations to get those impact the resources they need.

“When people donate dollars, somebody comes to the salvation army with a need, you have the dollars to provide for that specific need,” Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement at the Rochester Salvation Army, said.

“It allows us to put that money to use right away, and um provide the sorts of assistance that are needed most, wherever they’re needed most,” Melanie Tschida, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Minnesota, said.

The donations allow these organizations to continue their work helping people who have been impacted by wildfires and other disasters.

Even after a disaster clears, they stay on scene to help those impacted get back on their feet.

“People who have never been in a situation where they need this help, they need a person to stand beside them and walk them through all of those things so they have access to all the resources they need,” Snapp said.

If you would like to donate, get involved, or know someone in need of assistance, the Rochester Salvation Army can be reached by phone at (507) 288-3663 or by email at info.Rochester.MN@usc.SalvationArmy .org.

The American Red Cross of South Eastern Minnesota can be reached at (507) 287-2200 or at 1-844-292-767.