Local officials come together to address rural EMS staffing

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Ambulance Association hosted a roundtable in Dodge Center on Wednesday, providing support for rural EMS and ambulance services.

Rural ambulance providers like those in Dodge Center are the lifelines of the communities they serve, often the first to respond to a crisis.

However, they are now facing a crisis of their own.

Last year, Minnesota lost 288 certified EMS providers. Most rural services rely heavily on volunteers, a model that has allowed Dodge Center Ambulance to resist making drastic cuts in service.

John Fox is the Assistant Ambulance Director, serving a coverage area of 15,000 residents in Dodge Center, Kasson, Mantorville, and Claremont.

“Ambulances across the state are doing good work. We are still getting the job answered. I am so proud of said all throughout COVID, not one call was missed. And even to this day, we’re more people are leaving the business than are coming into it. And yet we’re still answering the call,” said Fox.

Fox participated in a panel discussion along with MAA President Michael Juntunen and Mark Jones of the MN Rural Health Association.

Last session, the legislature approved nearly 30 million in aid for rural EMS services, but that was one-time funding, and long-term solutions are on the table.

The bill also reorganized the Regulatory Emergency Service Board in the state, and beginning next year, it will be under a new State Department of Emergency Services.

The panel wrapped up and seemed encouraged by the support shown by the community for their ambulance services.