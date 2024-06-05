Urgent need for O-negative blood at Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is issuing a plea, urging O-blood donors to schedule an appointment.

According to a press release from the center, pauses in collections surrounding Memorial Day caused the community’s O-negative blood supply to decrease.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is looking for help with restocking the shelves of its local blood supply.

“O-Negative blood, as the universal red blood cell donor, is critical for providing blood to trauma patients as well as O-negative women of childbearing age and children,” says Jeffrey L. Winters, M.D. and Chair of the Division of Transfusion Medicine at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. “We ask that all O negative donors, or people who have never donated and do not know their blood type, consider helping patients in need by donating.”

This week the Northwest Blood Donor Center expanded its hours for appointment times that may

be more convenient for donors. The Northwest Blood Donor Center will now be open from 6 a.m.

to 4:30 p.m.

Officials from the center say that if you are unsure of your blood type, you can contact the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program after your first donation to get more information about your blood type.

If you would like to schedule a blood donation appointment, you can call 507-284-4475.

Lastly, here’s where you can donate blood in Rochester:

Downtown Rochester

The Downtown Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is located on the main floor of the Hilton Building and is

open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Rochester

The Northwest Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is located in the 4115 Building of the 41st Street Professional Building and is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.