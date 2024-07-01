Two car crash on Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) – Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Olmsted County on Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:30 p.m. in Chatfield.

A Chevy Equinox was turning onto northbound Highway 52 from Highway 30, when it collided in the intersection with a Jeep Cherokee heading southbound on Highway 52.

The crash report indicates there were injuries as result of the accident, but the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

A 58-year-old woman from Davidburg, MI was driving the Chevy, while an 82-year-old man from Rochester was driving the Jeep, with a 78-year-old female passenger, also from Rochester. Names of the three people involved in the accident have not yet been released.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.

This is a developing story.