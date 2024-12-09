Tips for saving money on holiday entertainment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With Christmas on the horizon, it is time to talk prices over your holiday entertainment this season.

Experts encourage you to shop generic and store brands to avoid overpaying on holiday food. They also say to choose whole, fresh ingredients which can be healthier and cheaper than most pre-cut or pre-packaged holiday foods.

It can also help to have guests chip in on the cooking.

“People love to participate and bring their special mac and cheese or their famous cookies. And that lightens the burden for you significantly,” said Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com.

Other tips to save on holiday celebrations include choosing sale meats instead of relying on traditional holiday ham, and if you are exchanging gifts, agree on a spending limit.