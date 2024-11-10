The Reading Center inducts 2024 class of Hall of Fame

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Reading Center inducted its 2024 class of Hall of Fame during its Shining Stars event Saturday.

The 2024 class is made up of several high achieving dyslexic individuals, many of whom are alumni of the reading center.

Wayne Lemmon was one of the inductees, and he went through the program after as an adult after he faced struggles at work.

Lemmon said the program was hard work, but he was able to improve his reading and writing skills, which in turn, helped him progress in not just his job but also his life.

Without the tutoring and support of the reading center, Lemmon said he would not be where he is today.

“It was a great change of my life to be able to receive the tutoring. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am and accomplish the things that I have without the help of the reading center,” Lemmon said.

His daughter, Caroline Kochan, also went through the program after she struggled in school.

Kochan said the program helped her learn reading and writing skills and she was able to excel in school.

Kochan’s daughter is now a student of the Reading Center, and Kochan said she has seen her daughter grow and improve during her time in the program.

“She did not make leaps and bounds the way that she did when she came to the reading center and had that access to the specialized tutoring that they were able to give,” Kochan said.

If you have a struggling student in need of help, you can contact the Reading Center here.

If you would like to support the Reading Center, you can donate here.