Mower County: Health Plan is ‘Win-Win’ for employees and taxpayers

(Mower County, Minnesota) – The Mower County Board of Commissioners has approved a new employee health plan for 2025 that maintains current in-network coverage, reduces employee premium contributions and saves taxpayers 8.6% or more as compared with the renewal offered by its current health insurance carrier.

The Mower County Health Plan is administered by Self Fund Health.



Key benefits of the Mower County Health Plan for employees and their families include:

Broader in-network coverage that includes local providers and health systems where

employees currently receive care, as well as a national PPO network. For those who use

in-network providers, out-of-pocket costs for care will be lower next year than they are in

the current health plan.

employees currently receive care, as well as a national PPO network. For those who use in-network providers, out-of-pocket costs for care will be lower next year than they are in the current health plan. Access to $0 out-of-pocket care at HELPcare Clinic, a direct primary care (DPC) clinic in

Austin and Rochester. This includes office visits, lab tests, minor procedures, injections,

health coaching and more.

Austin and Rochester. This includes office visits, lab tests, minor procedures, injections, health coaching and more. Opportunities to get $0 out-of-pocket specialist and surgical services through referrals

from HELPcare Clinic or the Self Fund Health Nurse Navigator to high-quality

providers. The Nurse Navigator will also help plan members obtain specialty medications

through sources that can eliminate copays.

from HELPcare Clinic or the Self Fund Health Nurse Navigator to high-quality providers. The Nurse Navigator will also help plan members obtain specialty medications through sources that can eliminate copays. A pay raise for most employees because less will be withheld from their checks for

monthly premium contributions.

The Mower County Health Plan also will save taxpayers a minimum of $675,000 as compared

with renewing the previous plan. Expected savings are $882,000 or 12.3% off the renewal.



“The Mower County Health Plan includes everything in our current plan, but with new options

for better primary care at no cost,” says Kristina Kohn, Mower County Human Resources

Director. “Our benefits committee comprised of employees unanimously recommended this plan,

and county commissioners are particularly enthusiastic about adding HELPcare Clinic

membership. As employees take advantage of the new $0 out-of-pocket options, they’ll be taking

control of long-term health plan costs.”